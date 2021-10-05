By Trend

The liberation of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil city [in the 44-day second Karabakh war from late Sept. to early Nov.2020] was discussed during an episode of Trend's video project "Relevant with Sahil Karimli".

Reserve Colonel Shair Ramaldanov and military expert Ruslan Imanguliyev spoke on the issue.

According to Ramaldanov, military operations were carried out in line with a pre-developed plan.

"The liberation of Jabrayil became a great moral and psychological advantage for us, and for Armenia it was a heavy blow. It was a strategically important territory. Armenian armed forces were expecting an offensive from the Aghdam-Khankendi direction, and the start of the operation from the southern direction came as a surprise to them," he said.

As a result of the successful counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani army, which began in Karabakh on September 27, 2020, the city of Jabrayil was liberated on October 4.

Controlling the battles from a single center was another important factor, Ramaldanov added.

"As an eyewitness to the first Karabakh war [in 1990s], I am proud of our modern and strong army. The army was strengthened for the sake of victory, and we achieved it," Ramaldanov added.

Imanguliyev in turn emphasized the complexity of the battles in the Jabrayil direction.

"This complex operation was successfully completed thanks to the special forces, the air force, the rocket and artillery troops," he said.

“Armenian armed forces knew only about Azerbaijani "Yashma" special forces unit, which became a nightmare for them, but they knew nothing about the presence of special forces among our other troops,” he said.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz