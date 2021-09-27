By Trend

In order to commemorate the anniversary of the start of the second Karabakh war, which ended with the Victory of Azerbaijan, traffic flow will be suspended throughout Azerbaijan at 12:00 (GMT+4) on September 27, Trend reports citing the country’s State Traffic Police Department.

At 12:00, a minute of silence will be honored in memory of the martyrs of the second Karabakh war.

Azerbaijan is honoring the blessed memory of the martyrs as part of Remembrance Day.

