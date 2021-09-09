By Trend

Azerbaijani-Turkish joint military-tactical exercises with live firing, based on the agreement on military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey, in the Lachin district, previously liberated from Armenian occupation [as a result of the 2020 second Karabakh war], continue, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

At the new stage of the exercises, the special-purpose groups completed the tasks of conducting reconnaissance on area with difficult terrain, organizing ambushes on connecting roads, detecting and destroying sabotage groups, as well as covertly approaching a simulated enemy by overcoming various obstacles.

The special force units performed the assigned tasks in a highly professional manner.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz