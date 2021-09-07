By Trend

The territory of the Azerbaijani liberated city of Agdam (from Armenian occupation) has been completely cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances, Allahveren Aliyev, Deputy Head of the Aghdam Districts Executive Power, told Trend.

He noted that the process of de-mining the liberated areas of Aghdam continues.

"The territory of the city is completely cleared of mines, improvement work continues. Power lines, water supply lines, roads are being built. Currently, the process of de-mining in the district’s villages continues,” Aliyev said.

