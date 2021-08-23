By Laman Ismayilova

The State Education Quality Assurance Agency has created a database for graduates of foreign universities.

The database includes information about graduates whose diplomas have passed the nostrification procedure in Azerbaijan. Moreover, they will have the opportunity to find a job.

The database will be available to all employers, in particular to entrepreneurs.

In order to add your data, please register on the Agency's website.

Note that Azerbaijan recognizes diplomas of only those foreign universities that have a state license. In addition, graduates must be proficient in the language in which the training was conducted, personally participate in all examination sessions, and be familiar with the curriculum.

All requirements are checked by a specially created commission under the State Education Quality Assurance Agency.

Meanwhile, the Education Quality Assurance Agency has been operating in Azerbaijan under the Education Ministry.

The Education Quality Assurance Agency is created in order to achieve these goals and create a system for ensuring effective education that meets existing requirements.

The agency is created on the basis of the reorganization of the Ministry of Education Accreditation and Nostrification Department.

It was established in the framework of the State Strategy for the Development of Education adopted in 2013. According to the document, the quality of education is declared the main strategic priority of the country.

The document sets goals of improving the system of indicators measuring the quality of education, and the direction of financing education to increase its quality in order to form an educational system that occupies a leading position among the countries of the world in terms of quality and coverage.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz