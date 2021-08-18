By Trend

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev, Vice Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan and Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexey Overchuk resumed the work of the trilateral Working Group on Karabakh, Trend reports with reference to the website of the Russian government.

"At a meeting held on August 17 in Moscow, the parties considered the prospects for the restoration of transport communications in the South Caucasus region and discussed the progress of further work carried out within the framework of the Statement signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and the President of the Russian Federation dated January 11, 2021."

