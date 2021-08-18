By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's State Employment Agency under the Labor and Social Protection of Population Ministry provided 850 people with assets in the forms of goods and supplies within the self-employment program last week.

Most of the people involved in the self-employment program are members of martyrs' families and war veterans.

Small businesses and farms were established at the expense of the transferred assets.

Moreover, initially, training sessions are organized for program participants to acquire knowledge and skills in small business organization and management. Those who successfully complete the training are provided with assets according to their self-employment business plans.

The ministry takes consistent measures to provide social support to martyrs’ families, war veterans and civilians affected by the war.

The ministry has involved 7,000 citizens, including members of martyrs’ families in an employment program in the post-war period since November 2020. Of them, about 5,100 have been involved in the self-employment program, 515 have been provided with suitable jobs and about 1,000 are involved in the paid public work. Most of those involved in the program are people with disabilities, martyrs’ family members, war veterans, members of low-income families as well as families with many children, etc.

Azerbaijan’s self-employment program under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection covered 12,000 people in 2020 and is expected to cover 16,000 people in 2021.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz