By Laman Ismayilova

Another yard in Baku has been successfully renovated as part of the Our Yard project, launched by IDEA Public Union.

Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union, the Our Yard project aims to redevelop yards, make them greener, create a more comfortable living environment for residents and promote healthy lifestyle.

Nearly 12 gazebos, benches, lampposts, elevators and a garbage can have been installed in Garachukhur settlement as part of the project. The facades of buildings were fully renovated as well.

Along with the restoration works, some 30 trees were planted and green areas were laid out on the territory of 2,500 square meters.

All conditions for the convenient movement of people with disabilities were created in the renovated yard.

Sports facilities were set up in the yard for leisure activities of people of all ages.

The Our Yard project is planned to be implemented in all Baku districts. Nearly 90 yards have been already renovated as part of the project.

