By Vafa Ismayilova

Baku has dismissed as inaccurate Armenia's reports on the death of an Azerbaijani serviceman in the Garagol Lake vicinity on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

"The claims of the Armenian side that units of the Azerbaijani army committed a provocation in the Garagol area in the direction of the state border, and the death of one Azerbaijani serviceman isn’t true. The opposite side, spreading such false information, is thus trying to justify its future saboteur actions," the ministry said on August 16.

The worst escalation of tension has been observed between Armenian and Azerbaijan over the past few weeks since the signing of the November statement that ended the last year’s hostilities between the two countries.

