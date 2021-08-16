By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan said on August 15 that its positions came under Armenian fire in liberated Kalbajar region and Shusha city.

On August 15, starting from 1900 to 1925 (GMT+4), the Armenian armed forces located in Basarkechar's Zarkand settlement shelled Kalbajar's Yukhari Ayrim settlement, the Defence Ministry reported.

Moreover, starting from 2037 to 2040 on the same day, illegal Armenian armed detachments on the Azerbaijani territory, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, fired at the Azerbaijani army unit located in the vicinity of Shusha city from Mukhtarkand and Gaybali.

The ministry ruled out any casualties among the Azerbaijani army personnel. It added that the opposing side was silenced by retaliatory fire and the Azerbaijani army units control the operational situation.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz