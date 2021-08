Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated the sixth ASAN Service center in the capital Baku today, Azertag reported on August 3.

The opening of a new ASAN Service in Baku brought the number of such centers to 21 across the country.

Overall, 230 employees and 85 volunteers will work in the center that will offer over 320 services to residents.

Other such centers are under construction in Baku, Ganja, Sumgayit, Lankaran, Salyan and Nakhchivan.