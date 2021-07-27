By Trend

Pakistan is delighted with the victory of the Azerbaijani people during the 44-day Karabakh war, Chairman of the National Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Asad Qaiser said at a trilateral meeting of the speakers of the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan in the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports on July 27.

“This victory became possible thanks to the efforts of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the unity of the Azerbaijani people,” the chairman added."May Allah rest the souls of the martyrs who died for the homeland. I wish the wounded the soonest recovery.”

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz