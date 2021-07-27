By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani military personnel are participating in "Agile Spirit - 2021" drills that kicked off in Georgia on July 26, local media has reported.

The opening ceremony was held at the base of the 2nd Infantry Brigade in Senaki. However, the drills will cover five locations in Georgia – Vaziani Training Area, Vaziani Military Airport, Orpholo Training Area, Senaki Air Base, and Sorta/Eki training area.

Addressing to the ceremony, Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze noted that the joint exercises will increase the combat capabilities of the military units of the participant countries.

About 2,500 troops from fifteen NATO members and partners – Azerbaijan, Georgia, the U.S., the UK, Ukraine, Poland, Romania, Turkey, Latvia, Estonia, Germany, Spain, Canada, Italy and Lithuania – are participating in the drills that will be held from July 26 to August 6.

The exercises include command, staff, and field training as well as airborne operations and live fire, according to the local media.

These are the tenth Agile Spirit exercise hosted by Georgia. Launched in 2011, the drills were an annual U.S. Marine Forces Europe exercise between the U.S. and Georgian forces. But since 2019, it transitioned to a biennial U.S. Army Europe and Africa exercise, to be held on every odd number year.

The drills aim to promote regional security and strengthen the capacities of Allied and partner countries.

---

