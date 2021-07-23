By Ayya Lmahamad

Six more Azerbaijani servicemen injured during the Second Karabakh War have received medical treatment in Turkey with the support of Azerbaijan's Yashat Foundation.

Servicemen Quliyev Adil, Aliyev Ruslan, Rustamli Ilkin, Aliyev Qismet, Aghashov Qulu and Vachiyev Chingiz have already returned to Azerbaijan after successful completion of their treatment.

The treatment and rehabilitation of 62 more veterans are underway in Turkey and the Yashat Foundation monitors the treatment process for servicemen until they are fully recovered. In addition, the Foundation also provides medicines for the treatment of servicemen.

Set up in 2020, the foundation’s work covers the families of servicemen killed or disabled during the war and also the families of employees of state bodies (institutions) who became disabled or lost their lives while serving in the liberated lands or while removing the consequences of military operations in the liberated lands.

Foundation has also organized a summer camp for children of martyrs who lost their lives during the Karabakh war of last year. It is planned to organize six camps with the participation of 300 children.

Yashat receives donations made through voluntary financial assistance provided by Azerbaijani citizens, Azerbaijanis living abroad, other individuals and legal entities, as well as other sources not prohibited by law.

As of July 23, the foundation has collected over AZN 38.9 million ($22.8M).

