By Trend

Iran intends to develop transit routes with Azerbaijan by rail and the Caspian Sea, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi told Trend.

The minister emphasized that one of the advantages of the relations between Azerbaijan and Iran is the transit routes of the two countries.

In his words, a number of steps are being taken to develop these transit routes.

"With the development of transit routes, trade between the two countries is expected to increase by 2-3 times. There are great prospects for trade," he said.

Mousavi emphasized that within the North-South corridor, Iran does not want to be satisfied with the implementation of transit routes with Azerbaijan only by land.

"In this regard, Iran intends to develop transit routes with Azerbaijan by rail and the Caspian Sea. Diversity is being formed in trade relations between the two countries. All this will increase both trade and transit between the two countries," Mousavi noted.

