The Azerbaijani Air Force's military pilots have successfully accomplished the tasks of the last stage of the Anatolian Eagle - 2021 international flight and tactical drills held in Turkey's Konya, the Defence Ministry reported on July 2.

According to the scenario, the military pilots involved in the drills fulfilled the takeoff and landing tasks, the defeat of hypothetical air and ground targets, worked out the elements of difficult pilotage and the combat maneuvers at the low and medium altitudes.

Azerbaijan's military pilots also conducted aerial reconnaissance to find the coordinates of the hypothetical enemy's ground targets.

The Azerbaijani pilots demonstrated advanced professionalism and successfully accomplished the assigned tasks during the drills.

The Anatolian Eagle - 2021 international flight and tactical drills began with the participation of Azerbaijan, Qatar, Pakistan, and NATO, the Turkish National Defence Ministry reported on June 22.

The exercises are aimed at sharing knowledge, skills, and experience. The drills will last until July 3.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported that the country's two MiG-29 fighters and two Su-25 attack aircraft are involved in the drills.

Military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey first emerged in 1992, with an agreement signed between the Azerbaijani and Turkish governments on military education and weapon equipment and deals to help strengthen the bond between the two nations.

On June 15, the two countries signed a memorandum of alliance that cemented the existing military, political and economic cooperation.

The Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations that President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed during the first official visit to Shusha eight months after Azerbaijan’s victory in the war with Armenia, also focuses on defence cooperation.

It affirms joint efforts by the two armies in the face of foreign threats. The declaration also pledges joint efforts for the restructuring and modernization of the armed forces. Moreover, the two nations affirm to encourage the execution of joint projects with the aim of developing capabilities in the field of sea, air, and space.

