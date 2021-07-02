By Trend

Pilots of the Azerbaijani Air Force, evading the air defense systems of the simulated enemy, performed their tasks on destroying the enemy’s ground targets during the ‘Anadolu Qartali-2021’ international tactical exercises in the Turkish province of Konya, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, the pilots, demonstrating professionalism, successfully completed the assigned tasks.

The exercises will last until July 3.

