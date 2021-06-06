By Trend

The fact that after the signing of the peace agreement Armenia refuses to hand over the map of minefields is a violation of all existing international norms, President of the Israel-Azerbaijan International Association (AzIz) Lev Spivak told Trend.

"The war is over, a peace agreement has been signed, but people, namely civilians, continue to die,” Spivak added.

“During the war, the death of any soldier is a terrible tragedy, the death of a civilian is a huge tragedy,” the president of the Israel-Azerbaijan International Association added. “This is the violation of all the norms and provisions adopted by the international community after World War II."

“There are such concepts as morality, humanity, decency while Armenia’s actions are simply immoral,” Spivak said. “During 30 years, internally displaced people lived with the dream of returning to their houses. The Azerbaijani lands were liberated from the Armenian occupation, but so far there is a mine threat there.”

The president of the Israel-Azerbaijan International Association also expressed condolences in connection with the death of three people as a result of mine explosion on June 4 in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district.

