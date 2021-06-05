By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to provide funding to improve water supply for irrigation and drinking in Aghjabadi and Barda districts.

Under the presidential order, 1.4 million manat has been allocated to Azerbaijan Irrigation and Water Management Open Joint Stock Company for digging 20 sub-artesian wells to improve irrigation of cultivable lands and supply of drinking water for 37,061 people in 18 residential areas in Aghjabadi and Barda.

