By Trend

Azerbaijan held military commander training among the military units in the country's Nakhchivan, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The personnel completed the assigned tasks during the training on the implementation of measures in accordance with the daily routine in the units.

Also, lessons were held on the "Analysis of the results of the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war from the point of view of the Air Force" topic.

The theoretical knowledge of military topography and the physical training of officers were tested following the classes.

