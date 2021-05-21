By Trend

Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Nurlana Mammadzade has addressed the participants of the ninth Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition, AGF told Trend on May 20.

"Dear participants of the competition! Ladies and Gentlemen! “On behalf of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, I welcome all of you at the ninth Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition,” Mammadzade said. “We are very pleased to see members of the aerobic gymnastics family in Baku.”

“The development of aerobic gymnastics in our country began at the end of 2013,” Mammadzade said. “Besides the success achieved by our gymnasts in the international arena, competitions in this type of gymnastics were also held in Baku during this short period of time. For the first time, aerobic gymnastics stars performed in this arena as part of the European Games. Our country hosted the European Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics for the first time in 2019.”

“Today we are gathered here to host the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition,” Mammadzade said. “I would like to thank the management of the International Gymnastics Federation, the president and the members of the Aerobic Gymnastics Technical Committee for cooperation with us.”

“I wish the gymnasts success in the competition! Mammadzade said. “I am sure that they will take advantage of the conditions created for them and show good performances. Thank you for attention!"

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz