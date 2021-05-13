By Trend

The Azerbaijani people are very happy to participate today in the Khary Bulbul festival in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city, liberated from the Armenian occupation which lasted almost 30 years, Director of the International Mugham Center, People's Artist Murad Huseynov told Trend on May 13.

"During every holiday before, we believed that next time we will celebrate it in Nagorno Karabakh," Huseynov said. "Finally today, we're here in Shusha."

“First of all, we are grateful to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for the opportunity to be here today,” director of the International Mugham Center added. “Shusha is a holy city for us. I also want to express my gratitude to our troops, which liberated our holy city from occupation. We are happy and feel proud.”

“Today we are participating in the festival in Shusha, which has been organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation,” Huseynov said. “A wonderful concert was held yesterday, today another one will take place, at which representatives of art will perform the works of great composers. And I am proud that I am here today.”

