President Ilham Aliyev has laid laid the foundation stone of a new mosque in Shusha city in the country's Nagorno-Karabakh region, Azertag reported on May 12.

Addressing the ceremony, Aliyev reminded that 17 Azerbaijani mosques were destroyed during the Armenian occupation of Shusha.

He stressed that the groundbreaking ceremony of a new mosque in the ancient city of Shusha on the eve of the Ramadan holiday has a great historical and symbolic meaning.

"We have returned to Shusha and we have returned forever!...From now on, the architects will deal with the entire mosque project and construction work will begin," he said.

The president also visited the restored Khan Gizi spring in Shusha.

"We have restored the “Khan gizi” spring. When I last visited Shusha in January, I said that we would restore the Natavan spring. The spring will be at the disposal of Shusha residents and visitors again. The enemy had dried up this and all other springs. This shows that Shusha has always been an alien city to Armenians. But now Shusha is reviving and the “Khan gizi” spring, one of the symbols of Shusha, has been restored. I drank water from this spring today," the president said.

Aliyev arrived in Shusha today that is hosting traditional Khari Bulbul music festival.

First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughters Leyla and Arzu Aliyeva are accompanying the president during the visit.

Kharibulbul music festival used to be held in Shusha every year before the city’s occupation by Armenian forces in 1992. The festival has been resumed after Shusha’s liberation on November 8, 2020. Shusha has was declared Azerbaijan’s cultural capital on May 7.

Shusha, along with 300 other city centers, villages and settlements were liberated from around 30 years of Armenian occupation during the war between September 27 and November 10.