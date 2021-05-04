By Laman Ismayilova

Heydar Aliyev Foundation has arranged an Iftar party in Russia on the occasion of Ramadan.

The Iftar party in the Ramadan Tent was held by the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Moscow at the Poklonnaya Gora on the initiative of Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva.

The Ramadan Tent is an important project of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation performed by Russia's Mufti Council.

Since its foundation in 2009, Ramadan Tent focuses on strengthening of friendship ties in Moscow and the Russia`s regions and brings together Muslim representatives of different nations living in Moscow.

Nearly 1000 people, representatives of public organizations, members of Azerbaijani diaspora, as well as believers of different nationalities took part in the Iftar party.

In his speech, Counselor of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia Zaur Pashayev expressed his gratitude to Leyla Aliyeva for organizing the Iftar party.

A letter of gratitude was read out on behalf of the organizers of the Ramadan Tent addressed to Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for her high appreciation of religious and spiritual values.

The event also featured the Day of Azerbaijan. A video clip highlighting Azerbaijan’s multiculturalism traditions was shown as part of the event.

The Islamic holy month of Ramadan has begun in Azerbaijan. The Moon's appearance in Azerbaijan, marking the beginning of a new month in the Hijri calendar, fell on April 14 in the country according to the Gregorian calendar.

Azerbaijani people will celebrate Ramadan holiday on May 13.

The month of Ramadan in which the Quran was revealed, has been celebrated in Azerbaijan since 1993, after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Fasting during Ramadan is the fourth of the Five Pillars of Islam. Only children, sick people, pregnant women, and those fighting at the front and traveling long distances withhold from fasting, according to Islamic teachings. In the month of Ramadan, it is forbidden to eat, drink, smoke and so on.

The days of fasting begins with a new moon's appearance in the month of Ramadan and lasts 29-30 days.

Muslims usually visit a mosque and participate in prayers. They donate money to someone in need.

Certain restrictions are being introduced in Ramadan amid the coronavirus pandemic. The ban on taraweeh pray has been lifted in some countries.

During the holy month, muslims perform special prayers called taraweeh after every evening's last daily prayer (isha).

This year, there are restrictions to perform namaz inside mosques in accordance with COVID-19 preventive measures.

However, the ban on Ramadan charity tables, which are set for everyone during the break of the fast, remains for the second year in a row.

