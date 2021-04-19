By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and mainly rainless weather is expected in Baku on April 20. Mild south-east wind will blow.

The temperature will be +11-14 °C at night, +19-24 °C in the daytime on Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +11-13 °C at night, +19-21 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop 761 mm Hg to 758 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night and 50-55 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mostly rainless in the regions. However, short rain is expected in some mountainous areas. Mild west wind will blow.

The temperature will be +12-17 °C at night and +25-30 °C in the daytime, +7-12 °C in the mountains at night, +15-20 °C in the daytime.

The day is expected to be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

---

