A delegation of the Parliament of Azerbaijan headed by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova took part in the spring session of the IPA CIS in St. Petersburg (Russia), Azerbaijani MP Arzu Naghiyev, who was a member of the delegation, told a local Real TV channel, Trend reports.

“I highly appreciate the results of the two-day visit from the point of view of bringing the realities of Azerbaijan regarding Karabakh to the agenda and sounding them in the international arena,” Naghiyev stressed.

"Participation in the IPA meeting requires serious preparation. The participation of Sahiba Gafarova, like every representative, is very important. Representatives of Armenia are also participating in these meetings," the MP noted.

"At the meetings, the Armenian side puts forward various groundless accusations, which are important to prevent. Azerbaijan specifically reveals what happened during the 44-day Second Karabakh War and other important realities. In general, it is necessary to convey to the world the realities of Azerbaijan at the level of parliamentarians," Naghiyev added.

