By Trend

Members of Azerbaijan’s Albanian-Udi Christian religious community have visited Tugh village of Khojavand district, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

According to the bureau, within the visit, the community members made a pilgrimage to the local ancient Albanian temple.

They have also performed here a religious ceremony on the occasion of Easter.

The Albanian-Udi Christian religious community is the successor to the Albanian Autocephalous Apostolic Church in the Caucasus.

Azerbaijan had liberated the Tugh village from Armenian occupation as a result of the 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).

