Latvia is interested to promote further cooperation with Azerbaijan in education, Deputy Head of Latvian Mission in Azerbaijan Vija Buša told Trend.

In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, we would like to note a growing interest of the Azerbaijani students to study in Latvian higher education institutions, she said.

Buša noted that as a result, 169 students from Azerbaijan are studying in Latvia in the 2020/2021 academic year (168 in the 2019/2020 academic year and 144 in the 2018/2019 academic year).

In the 2020/2021 academic year 9 scholarships were granted for studies and 8 scholarships were granted for participation in international summer schools to students and researchers from Azerbaijan.

“Latvia is interested to promote further cooperation with Azerbaijan in education, particularly in higher education and research, including promoting the mobility of students, researchers, and academic personnel, exchanging information and experience, as well as developing joint projects,” she said.

