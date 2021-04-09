By Laman Ismayilova

Rainless and changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on April 10. North-west wind will blow tomorrow.

The temperature will be +12-14 °C at night, +15-18 °C in the daytime on Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 757 mm Hg above normal to 761 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night and 50-55 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mostly rainless in the regions. Hail and snow are expected in the northern and western regions. It will be foggy ins some places. West wind will blow in the regions.

The temperature will be +11-16 °C at night, +21-26 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +7-12 °C at night and +13-18 °C in the daytime.

Khazri wind is expected to intensify on April 10-11, which can be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

