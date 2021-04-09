By Ayya Lmahamad

The process of setting up modular dormitories on Azerbaijan’s liberated territories is underway, the Defence Ministry has reported.

The modular dormitories are created as part of urgent measures on the comprehensive provision of units stationed in the liberated territories, the improvement of social and living conditions and organization troops’ service in these units.

The entire infrastructure was created in modular dormitories designed for defence deployment of military personnel in the field conditions and provided with the most modern equipment.

The dormitories supplied with the electricity transmission lines, water and gas pipelines are equipped with a medical station, canteen, kitchen, weapon rooms, bath and sanitary facilities.

Relevant activities in this sphere are being continued in accordance with the plan.

The 44-day war between Azerbaijan and Armenia from late September to early November in 2020 ended with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

