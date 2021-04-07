By Laman Ismayilova

Rainless and changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on April 8. South-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be +10-12 °C at night, +18-23 °C in the daytime on Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +10-12 °C at night, +20-22 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 757 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night and 50-55 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mostly rainless in the regions. It will be foggy in some areas and west wind will blow.

The temperature will be +7-12 C at night and +24-29 °C in the daytime, +5-10 °C in the mountains at night, +13 -8 °C in the daytime, and +20-23 °C in some places.

The day will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz