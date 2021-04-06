By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani and Turkish signal troops have started their joint tactical and special drills under a plan approved by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Defence Ministry has reported on its website.

"During the exercises, military signalmen deployed to the areas for fulfilling training and combat tasks are working out tasks for organizing a unified communications system. The tasks on organizing the interoperability of troops, deploying field command posts and other actions are fulfilled in the course of the exercises conducted with the use of modern communications and automated control systems," the ministry said.

The ministry earlier reported that the drills will be underway between April 6-8.

In a different report, the ministry stated that under the joint annual plan of the Azerbaijani and Turkish defence ministries, servicemen from the two countries will join operational and tactical exercises on April 8.

"The exercises, to be organized in our country, will be conducted at combined-arms training grounds located in different directions of the areas of responsibility of the Army Corps of the Azerbaijan Army," the report added.

It said that the exercises are aimed at improving interoperability and increasing the combat effectiveness of the operational units of the Azerbaijani and Turkish armies, and developing the military decision-making skills among operational units' commanders, as well as their ability to show initiative and control military units. The exercises will last until April 9.

Azerbaijani servicemen have recently undergone mountaineering and anti-terrorist exercises in Turkey.

It should be noted that servicemen from the Separate Combined Troops Army in Nakhchivan took part in the Winter Exercise 2021 along with the Turkish Armed Forces from February 2 to 12 in Turkey's Kars.

Earlier in September 2020, the two countries’ land and air forces held large-scale military exercises in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan exclave.

Turkish and Azerbaijani armies regularly hold joint drills in line with the bilateral agreement on military cooperation and the participation of the two countries’ land and air forces. In August 2020, President Ilham Aliyev announced that the intensity of the Azerbaijani-Turkish drills would be increased.

