By Laman Ismayilova

Snow is expected in Baku on March 13. North-west wind will be followed by blow north-east wind in the daytime.

The temperature will be 0 C at night, +3-5 °C in the daytime in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 769 mm Hg to 773 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make up 65-75 percent.

Foggy and rainy weather is expected in the country's regions. East wind will blow in some places.

The temperature will be -3 +2 °C at night, +5-8 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -5 and -10 °C at night, -12 °C and -15 °C in highlands, and 0 °C and -5 °C in the daytime.

The day is expected to be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz