By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Yashat Foundation that was set up to help families of soldiers killed and injured during the 2020 Karabakh War, sent 10 seriously injured war veterans to Turkey for treatment, Azertag has reported.

Aghashev Gulu, Tagiyev Nurlan, Gashimov Gismet, Hasanov Bakhtiyar, Namazov Khabib, Kerimov Royal, Khanaliev Elshan, Aliyev Ali , Akhmedov Hayyam and Mammadov Shamsi will receive treatment in Turkey while the Foundation will monitor their treatment process until their full recovery.

To date, 23 war veterans have been sent to Turkey for treatment.

Set up by presidential decree in December 2020, Yashat Foundation helps families of soldiers killed and injured during the 2020 Karabakh War. The foundation ensures a transparent, efficient and accessible platform for additional support (financial and other support measures) implemented by the state to families of soldiers.

The newly-established foundation’s work covers the families of servicemen killed or disabled during the war and also the families of employees of state bodies (institutions) who became disabled or lost their lives while serving in the liberated lands or while removing the consequences of military operations in the liberated lands.

Yashat receives donations made through voluntary financial assistance provided by Azerbaijani citizens, Azerbaijanis living abroad, other individuals and legal entities, as well as other sources not prohibited by law.

As of March 1, the Foundation has collected over AZN 30.1 million ($17.7M)

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz