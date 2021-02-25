By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and mainly dry weather is expected in Baku on February 26. Mild south-west wind will blow tomorrow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 0 °C , -1 in some places, +4-7 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be 0 °C at night, +4-7°C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 773 mm Hg above normal to 769 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night and 50-55 percent in the daytime.

The weather is expected to be mostly rainless in the regions. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be -1 -6 °C at night, +7-11 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -5 -10 °C at night, -12 -16 °C in the highlands, 0- 5 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical and meteorological forecast, weak and moderate fluctuations of meteorological factors are expected in the Absheron Peninsula on February 26-27, which is mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

