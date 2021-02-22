By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and gloomy weather is expected in Baku on February 23. Rain and snow are expected in some places. Mild south-west wind will be followed by strong north-west wind in the evening.

The temperature will be +1-3 °C at night, +7-9 °C in the daytime in Baku and Absheron Peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from above normal 765 mm Hg to 770 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 70-80 percent.

Rain and snow are expected in some northern and eastern regions in the evening. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow and intensify.

The temperature will be -2+3 °C at night, +8-12 °C in the afternoon, -5 °C and -10 °C at night. In the mountains, the temperature will be -14°C and -16 °C in the highlands, -3+2 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical and meteorological warning, the temperature is expected to fall sharply on February 24, which is unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

