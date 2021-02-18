By Trend

The ninth trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Georgian and Turkish foreign ministers has been postponed, Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Georgian counterpart David Zalkaliani were expected to visit Azerbaijan for this meeting on Feb.18 and Feb.19, respectively.

The trilateral meeting was scheduled to be held in Baku on February 19, 2021.

