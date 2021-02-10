By Trend

Turkish Ministry of National Defense shared a new video from the Turkish-Azerbaijani joint military exercises ‘Winter Exercise-2021’, Trend reports citing Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

According to the Azerbaijani ministry, at the next stage of the exercises held in Turkey's Kars city, the military divisions of the two countries completed their tasks on tanks and using cannons.

The exercises will continue until February 12, 2021.

The Winter Exercise 2021 is held with the participation of the Turkish Armed Forces and units of the Separate Combined Troops Army of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The footage:

