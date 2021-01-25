By Trend

The global changes occurred in the Azerbaijani educational sector related to the use of ICT in this sector in 2020, Azerbaijani Education Minister Emin Amrullayev said, Trend reports.

“More than 1.4 million students registered their personal accounts on educational platforms in 2020 compared to January 2019,” the minister said. "The number of active users is 1.2 million people. The number of weekly classes on the platforms is over six million.”

"In 2019, these figures did not reach even 10 percent of the current figures," Amrullayev added. “Some 37 higher educational institutions of Azerbaijan, that is, 125,000 people, joined the Microsoft Teams platform in 2020. Through this platform, each student received a free 50 MB of email and data storage.”

