By Trend

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations continues to create local structures in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, Trend reports citing the ministry.

A fire department of the State Fire Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations has started to work in Khanlyg village of Gubadli district. The division has been provided with appropriate machinery and equipment.

Earlier, the structures of the State Fire Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations also began to operate in other territories of the country liberated from occupation, including Gubadli city.

---

