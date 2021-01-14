By Trend

Within the official visit to Pakistan, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Pakistani President Arif Alvi, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

President Alvi conveyed sincere greetings to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and said that he would be pleased to receive the Azerbaijani president in Pakistan. The president congratulated the Azerbaijani people and government on the liberation of Nagorno-Karabakh region from the occupation.

President Alvi reminded about the participation of the heads of state and government in the summit of the Non-Aligned Movement held in Baku, a meeting with the Azerbaijani president and stressed the foresight of the president as a politician.

The positions on the solution of regional conflicts on the basis of the principles of international law and in this context the demonstrated mutual support were stressed.

The president of Pakistan also stressed the development of bilateral relations between the countries, including the importance of further expanding cooperation in the economic, trade and other spheres.

In turn, Bayramov conveyed to the president of Pakistan sincere greetings from President Aliyev.

Emphasizing Pakistan's support for Azerbaijan's position based on justice and international law and support demonstrated by fraternal and friendly Pakistan during the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War, the Azerbaijani foreign minister expressed gratitude to this country for it.

Azerbaijan supports the solution of the Jammu and Kashmir issue on the basis of the norms and principles of international law and the UN Security Council’s resolutions. Azerbaijan’s participation within the OIC contact group was emphasized.

As for the work on restoration and rehabilitation in the territories liberated from the occupation, Bayramov stressed that friendly countries can also be involved in this work.

During the meeting, the parties expressed determination to further develop the bilateral cooperation.

