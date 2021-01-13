13 January 2021 10:48 (UTC+04:00)
213
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a letter to Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia.
"Dear Mr. President,
I was deeply saddened by the news of numerous casualties in the aftermath of a passenger aircraft crash in the vicinity of Jakarta.
It is due to this tragedy that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my profound condolences to you, families of the victims and the friendly people of Indonesia.
May Allah rest their souls in peace!" the letter said.
--
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz