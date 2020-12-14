By Ayya Lmahamad

A fund to support martyrs’ families and those wounded in the battles to protect Azerbaijan's territorial integrity will be established in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan region.

Decree on the establishment of a fund was signed by the Chairman of the Supreme Majlis of Nakhchivan AR Vasif Talibov on December 14.

It should be noted that the decree was signed to ensure transparency, accountability and public control of civil society initiatives in providing additional support for measures implemented in the field of social protection of martyrs’ families and those wounded during the battles for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

The finances of the Fund are formed from donations from citizens of Azerbaijan, compatriots residing abroad, voluntary financial means of individuals and legal entities, as well as other sources not prohibited by law.

Additionally, it was noted that volunteers will be involved in the implementation of the Fund's measures.

Earlier it was reported that a working group on the families of martyrs and war veterans has been established under the State Social Protection Fund. The working group aims to study social situation of these families and provide operational support to ensure their rights. In particular, in order to determine the types of social payments to the families of martyrs, relevant documents are collected in the appropriate authorities and appointments are made.

Azerbaijan continuously implement measures to support martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans. Thus, one of the social protection programmes, that is the programme to provide houses, private apartments and cars for martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans expands every year. So far, around 9,000 apartments and private houses, as well as 6,964 cars were provided to martyr’s families and disabled war veterans.

Under the presidential instructions, martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans will be provided with a record number (1,500) of apartments and individual houses and 400 cars in 2020.

