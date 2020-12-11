By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Media Center have presented photo shoots made during the Victory Parade held in Baku on December 10.

Hundreds of people gathered on the territory of Baku Boulevard to watch the spectacular event which marked Azerbaijan's victory in the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war.

The war ended with the Russia-brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and First Lady of Turkey Emine Erdogan also attended the Victory parade.

The parade was attended by over 3,000 members of various types of troops. Up to 150 pieces of military equipment were demonstrated, including recently adopted military equipment, missile and artillery installations, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), air defense systems, warships, and boats.

Some military equipment taken by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces as a trophy from the defeated Armenian Armed Forces was also demonstrated at the parade.

Earlier, Baku Media Center has paid tribute to Patriotic War martyrs.

Nearly 2,783 Azerbaijani servicemen lost their lives in the 44-day-war. Of them, 103 servicemen haven't been identified yet. More than a hundred servicemen are considered missing, while 1,245 are being treated in hospitals.

A music video was shot with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The music piece "Eternal Peak" (Vechnaya Vershina) is composed by Tural Mammadli. The song is performed by Honored Artist Aygun Baylar.

Baku Media Center is a leading and innovative media company engaged in the production of audiovisual products in Azerbaijan.

Since 2013, the company develops audio and video products based on the latest technologies by request of various organizations, cooperates with well-known broadcasting companies and conducts live broadcasting of large-scale international events and sports competitions held in the country.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz