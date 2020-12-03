By Trend

A service post has been created and inspectors have been appointed in Azerbaijan’s Sugovushan and Talish villages, the Barda regional group of the press-service of the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry told Trend on Dec. 3.

"Security measures are being strengthened in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation,” the regional group said. “Employees of the Tartar district police department have resumed their service in the liberated Sugovushan and Talish villages. The inspectors were appointed and an official post was created to ensure security in the villages."

--

