By Vafa Ismayilova

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva have discussed the foundation's activities in support of Azerbaijan and further cooperation, the ministry reported in its official page.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted with satisfaction the active support of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States, as well as Turkish cooperation organizations, including the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, to Azerbaijan's just position at a time of historical significance for Azerbaijan. The Minister praised the activities of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, as well as the cooperation of our country with the Foundation.

President of the Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva gave detailed information about the activities of the international organization headed by her, as well as various projects implemented.

Gunay Afandiyeva presented to the minister a number of publications of the Foundation, as well as stamps dedicated to the 175th anniversary of great poet Abay Kunanbayev and the 135th anniversary of great composer Uzeyir Hajibeyov, published in Spain under the auspices of the Foundation, the report added.

During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on the prospects of further development of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Foundation.

