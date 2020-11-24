By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be cheangable, occassional gloomy and mainly dry in Baku and Absheron peninsula on November 25.

Drizzle is expected in some place at night. Mild north-west wind will intensify occasionally.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +5-7 °C at night, +9-12°C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be 5-7 at night, 9-11 in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 767 mm Hg, and relative humidity will make 65-75 during the day.

The weather will be mainly rainless in the regions of Azerbaijan on November 25. However, rain and snow is predicted at night. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be -1 +4 °C at night, +7-12 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, - 5 and -10°C at night, 0 +5 °C in the daytime.

On November 24-25, mild fluctuation of meteorological factors is expected on the Absheron Peninsula, which is mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

