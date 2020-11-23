By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be changeable cloudy, and mainly dry in Baku on November 22.

The temperature in the Absheron peninsula and Baku will be +4-6 °C at night, +9-11 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 767 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night, 55-60 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in the regions. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be +2-6 °C at night, +9-13 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 0 and -5 °Cat night, 0 +3 °C in the daytime.

The day is expected to be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz