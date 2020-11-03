By Laman Ismayilova

DAVAM All-Republican Youth movement has been initiated in support of the National Army.

At the opening of the event, the anthem of Azerbaijan was sounded, a minute of silence was honored in the memory of the martyrs and the victims of the Armenian terror, Trend Life reported.

DAVAM was created by young activists chairman of the movement Nihad Allahyar ( socio-political issues), veteran of the Karabakh war Natig Mehtiyev (military-patriotic issues), Sara Rajabli (social entrepreneurship), Reihan Jamalova ( innovative ideas for startups), Sabir Rustamov (international relations), wrestler in Greco-Roman style, holder of the "Shokhrat" Rasul Chunayev (sport field), Mohammed Turkmen (journalism) and Narmin Knyazly (social media).

The event participants provided insight into their activities to be carried out within DAVAM movement. They stressed that the youth movement will support the National Army through its activities.

DAVAM movement focuses on social and political life and supports new and creative projects in the youth and sports sphere. The movement aims at expansion of the youth network for successful activities in various areas of the country's life.

For about 30 years, Armenia held 20 percent of the territory of Azerbaijan under occupation; as a result of the Armenian aggression, more than a million Azerbaijanis became refugees and internally displaced persons. All this time, the Armenian authorities ignored four resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council on the withdrawal of their occupying forces from the territory of Azerbaijan. Armenian forces also committed Khojaly genocide, when on the night of February 25-26, 1992, 613 civilians were brutally killed by the Armenian fascists.

Starting from September 27 of this year, the Armenian Armed Forces, in gross violation of the norms and principles of international law, the Geneva Conventions and UN Security Council resolutions, the demands of the declared humanitarian ceasefire, deliberately targeting the civilian population of Azerbaijan, are launching missile and artillery strikes on those far from conflict zones to cities and regions of the country, including Ganja, Barda, Terter and others. Over 90 civilians have been killed, including 10 children and 27 women, more than 400 wounded, over 3,000 private houses, apartment buildings and civilian objects in Azerbaijan have been destroyed as a result of Armenian attacks.

To suppress further aggression and constant provocations from the Armenian side, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces are conducting a liberation struggle to restore the territorial integrity of the country. As a result, the National Army has already liberated some cities and villages of Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Khojavend and Gubadli regions.

