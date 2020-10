By Trend

The occupation of Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh by Armenia must end, Head of Iran's Presidential Office Mahmoud Vaezi told journalists, Trend reports citing IRINN.

Vaezi emphasized that the territorial integrity of countries must be respected.

“Iran has joint borders both Azerbaijan and Armenia and Iran cannot be careless to the war between its two neighboring countries,” the head noted.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz